About Seaside FM

ABOUT US:

105.9 Seaside FM is a nonprofit community radio station based in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia staffed by mainly volunteers. Seaside FM or CFEP is a member of the National Campus and Community Radio Association. Our station reaches across the Halifax Region to bring our listeners a unique music experience. Instead of listening to loud, upbeat songs, our mature listeners enjoy the smooth sounds of easy listening music.

OUR HISTORY & ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

Seaside FM was founded by the station’s general manager, Wayne Harrett after he discovered his love of radio. We began broadcasting on the air on August 2, 2002.

The East Coast Music Association nominated us as the East Coast Radio Station of the Year every year between 2002 and 2006.

On March 13, 2009, we changed our frequency from 94.7 FM to 105.9 FM.

In July 2014, we applied to move our transmitter site from Eastern Passage to the CBC transmitter site in Halifax. When we moved in April 2015, Seaside FM went from 900 watts to 2,500 watts! We could now reach a much broader audience. A tower campaign was launched with the goal to raise $60,000 to cover the expenses. In the end, we raised an extra $5,000!

OUR MUSIC:

Seaside FM understands the value of a good song. We feature a wonderful selection of easy listening favourites from yesterday and today. We showcase music from Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, and many more. Seaside FM also has a wide collection of music from some of Atlantic Canada’s rising and existing musical stars including Evans and Doherty and Anne Murray.

OUR REACH:

We reach across the Halifax Region and beyond to bring our listeners the music they want to hear. Seaside FM is a unique radio station and we have gained a loyal audience of over 30,000 listeners. Aside from the radio airwaves, we attract an online audience as well. Through our website link, Seaside FM has listeners from around the world.

We also have our Facebook and Twitter pages where we update our listeners on local news, community events and interesting stories. You’ll feel up to date about your community, province, country and world when you follow our posts.

OUR COMMUNITY:

Seaside FM is a community radio station and we help local nonprofit organizations advertise their events free of charge. By promoting events on our social media, our website and the airwaves, we reach a significant amount of people. We are frequently invited to host or attend events and we love meeting new people.

As a nonprofit organization, we hold many events to raise funds to cover our own expenses. Some of these events include: dances, concerts, BBQs, silent auctions, book sales and our Annual Radio-Thon.

OUR STAFF:

Seaside FM is run by mainly volunteer announcers, our administration, our engineers and our general manager, Wayne Harrett. Our broadcast crew includes both those from the professional broadcast industry and members from within our community. To see the staff list, click here .

Are you looking for easy listening music? Turn the dial to 105.9 Seaside FM.