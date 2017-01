The Dartmouth & District Pipe Band are hosting a Robbie Burns supper Saturday January 24, 2015 at Brightwood Golf Club. Dinner begins at 7pm. There will be a roast beef buffet along with Haggis, neeps and tatties. The band will be performing during the evening as well as The Worry Birds and other musical guests for some ceilidh music. Please contact Arlene White for further information or www.dartmouthpipeband.com. Tickets are available for purchase while they last at eventbrite.