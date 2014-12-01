LINKS Program Manager

The LINKS Children’s Literacy Program is a non-profit after school literacy instruction program that is dedicated to supporting students in grades primary to six as they strive to improve their literacy and learning skills. LINKS is an affordable and accessible way to help struggling learners become more independent and confident readers and writers through instruction in phonologic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, and writing. Registration for the next LINKS Program term is open and accepting new and returning students at four convenient locations throughout Halifax, Dartmouth and Bedford. If you know a student who would benefit from this learning opportunity or if you would like to get involved as a volunteer literacy instructor, please contact us today by visiting www.chisholm4children.ca/links or calling 902 423 9871.