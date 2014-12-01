Flamenco becomes festive at the Seahorse Tavern next Thursday, December 18th

” Flamenco Fiesta”

For the very last time, Atlantic Flamenco Productions brings the warmth of Spanish entertainment and hospitality to Halifax’s iconic Seahorse Tavern on Argyle. On Thursday, December 18th, expect thrilling live entertainment with beautiful flamenco dancers, twirling skirts and stomping feet moving to the passionate rhythms of gipsy melodies played by guitarist Bob Sutherby and singer Joyce Saunders. This year’s December Flamenco Fiesta features nearly 20 upcoming and established flamenco dancers from Flamenco Dance School Maria Osende.

Don’t miss this night of hot live Flamenco with the Seahorse Tavern’s delicious “Flamenco Tapas” menu, sangria and Spanish wines available also.

What: Flamenco Fiesta

presented by Atlantic Flamenco Productions and Flamenco Dance School Maria Osende

When: Thursday, December 18, from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:00pm

Where: The Seahorse Tavern 1665 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 1L8

Tickets: $8 available at www.mariaosende.com,

(902) 492-8878 or at the door. (19+ licensed event)

Event features:

• Live flamenco Entertainment – Flamenco dancers and live music

• Cash wine bar

• Special Spanish tapas menu and sangria (from 6pm onwards)

For more information, please email us at info@mariaosende.com or call 492-8878.

Atlantic Flamenco Productions (AFP) is an arts and cultural non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and dissemination of flamenco and Spanish culture in the Atlantic region. We produce artistic, cultural, and educational events enriching the community life of this city, province, and region. We would like to recognize the support of Arts Nova Scotia for this performance Series.

Media contact: Maria Osende, 902 476 8482 info@mariaosende.com

For updates, please check www.mariaosende.com