Christmas Dance

Eastern Passage/Cow Bay

Lions Club

65 Hornes Road, Eastern Passage

Thursday. December 4, 2014

7:15 pm to 10:00pm

Music by “The Old Favorites”

Admission $5 per person

Ages 19 and over.

Funds raised support the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guide Program which provides Dog Guides

at no cost to Canadians with disabilities.