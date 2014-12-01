Chase the Ace Funraiser for Bide Awhile Animal Shelter

Get Your Paws on the Jackpot Every Thursday Night!

Ticket sales are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekly on Thursdays and the draw will be at 8:15 p.m.

Chase the Ace for Bide Awhile is held at:

Montes Showbar Grill – 245 Waverley Road in Dartmouth

(near Montebello Drive).

Thursday nights at Montes: 1/2 price appetizers, wing night and $4 drinks after 5:30 p.m.

Buy tickets: 1/$5, 3/$10 and 7/$20

Winning ticket is drawn at 8:15 pm – winner must be present to collect the prize. Winner has the chance to draw the Ace of Spades from the deck to win the Jackpot. If the Ace is not drawn, then 30% of the night’s sales go back into the kitty.

For more info: http://www.bideawhile.org/content/chase-ace-fundraiser