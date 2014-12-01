Acadia Hall Christmas Show for the Children's Wish Foundation

Acadia Hall, Dec 14th @ 2pm. Christmas show for the Children’s Wish Foundation. The show will have many musical guests including Kristina McCauley, Lois Lutz, Brooklyn Blackmore, Darrin Lively, Ray & Pam, Bob Miller, Dianne Gould & Madisyn,Jason Price, and others.

This is for a good cause and be sure to arrive early to get a seat.

MC: is Wendy Manning and there is a full band the Acadians.